Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TLGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

