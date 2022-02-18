Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $177.98 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $229.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

