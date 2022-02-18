Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of TDS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 63,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,403. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

