Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 110 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.57 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.