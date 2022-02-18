Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

