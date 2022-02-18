Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) Insider Alexander Molyneux Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tempus Resources Limited (ASX:TMR) insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 100,000 shares of Tempus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.10.
About Tempus Resources
