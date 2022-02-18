Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

