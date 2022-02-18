Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Up 0.2%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.25. 2,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

