TerraKRW Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.61 million and $46,912.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.19 or 0.07129837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.48 or 1.00115193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,632,733,737 coins and its circulating supply is 38,632,004,629 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.