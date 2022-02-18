Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,734. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 387,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 209,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 131,816 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

