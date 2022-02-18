Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Update

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.