The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $734.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM opened at $397.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.78. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $386.19 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

