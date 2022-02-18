The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of The China Fund stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. 35,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This is a positive change from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,384,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

