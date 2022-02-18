The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

