The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 211,777 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $69.84.

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

