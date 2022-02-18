The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €71.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

FME stock opened at €59.20 ($67.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

