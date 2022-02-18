The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.00. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.