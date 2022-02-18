The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 855” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.57) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 683.60 ($9.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 607.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

