The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

