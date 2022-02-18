The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $937,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

