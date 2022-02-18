The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -341.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

