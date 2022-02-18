The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,150 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of iRhythm Technologies worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

