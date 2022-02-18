The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,018 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMHC. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,008,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,374,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 571,972 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 441,850 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $19.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

