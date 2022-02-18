The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,592,000 after buying an additional 258,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. 66,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. The company has a market capitalization of $388.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.