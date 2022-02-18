The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.36

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The stock has a market cap of $922.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

