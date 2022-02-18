The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $308,822.22 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

