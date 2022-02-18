The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.78) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.12).
UTG stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,054.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,111.09. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.91).
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
