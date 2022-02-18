The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,240 ($16.78) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.91) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265 ($17.12).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,054.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,111.09. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.91).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.