TheStreet Downgrades Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to D+

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Air T has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $25,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

