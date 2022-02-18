TheStreet Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to C

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

