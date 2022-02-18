THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.35).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on THG from GBX 750 ($10.15) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on THG from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 440 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on THG from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of THG stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.40 ($1.53). 8,215,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,709. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 111.40 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 743 ($10.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

