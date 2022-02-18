Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 22,364 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $184,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

