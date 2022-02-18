Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 487,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $152,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 168.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,012,281. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

