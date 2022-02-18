Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $269,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. The stock had a trading volume of 178,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825,064. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.