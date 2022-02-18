Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $134.72 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 61,744 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DexCom were worth $134,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,829. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.84, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.