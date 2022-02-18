Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,216,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $349,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $25,029,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $94.25. 1,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $81.40 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

