Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,885 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $217,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after purchasing an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,253 shares of company stock worth $114,152,306. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

