Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.