Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. 30,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

