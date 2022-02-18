Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $291.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

