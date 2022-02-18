Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $348.14 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.20 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

