Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $515.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

