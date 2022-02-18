Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $263.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

