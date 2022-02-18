Tiger Management L.L.C. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Roblox makes up approximately 0.5% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 204.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.
Roblox stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
