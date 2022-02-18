Tiger Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,586. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.