Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.2%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.72 and last traded at C$9.72. 125,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 124,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. The firm has a market cap of C$789.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.66%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

