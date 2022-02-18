Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOST. Northcoast Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85. Toast has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $69.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
