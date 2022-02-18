Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

