Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.
Shares of TRYIY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 28,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $14.07.
