Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIH. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

TIH stock opened at C$110.70 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,000 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

