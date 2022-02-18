Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 15,606 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

